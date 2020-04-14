Community expresses concern of utility pole near a Terre Haute church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community members in Terre Haute are expressing concern about a utility pole that is leaning.

The pole is located in the alley behind the Bridge Church in Terre Haute.

Community members tell us the pole often gets hit when trash trucks drive through the alley.

The pole is currently leaning.

Lin Allen wants to see changes made before an accident occurs.

"I'd like to see the pole straightened up or moved off our property. There are other ways they can probably hang them lines up to get them out of everybody's way back there," Allen said.

News 10 reached out to Frontier Communications who owns the pole. The company says they have alerted their construction team.