Community events ahead of the Easter holiday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Wabash valley easter events have been revived this spring, although many have new twists!

Remnant Church in Terre Haute usually offers a massive community Easter egg hunt that draws in thousands of people.

Not this year.

Instead, the church offered this easter drive-thru at the Wabash valley fairgrounds.

Volunteers unloaded 9 and a half tons of candy into trucks.

People were also able to get food.

A church leader says this is a great way to reach people ahead of easter Sunday.

The Northside Community Church also offered a drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt.

Families simply drove through the parking lot to grab a bag full or holiday goodies.

"It's nice to get out, get out of the house and I think people are really enjoying that," says Pastor Clark Cowden.

The church is hosting an outdoor easter egg hunt tomorrow afternoon.

This is happening at 3 in the afternoon and is free.

10-thousand eggs will be hidden for kids through 5th grade to find.

Kiddos filled Deming park in Terre Haute for the city's annual Easter egg hunt.

This was actually 2-hunts.

one for kids 2 to 4-years old, and another for kids 5 to 10-years old.

"Wow. This is our first Easter Egg Hunt since the pandemic started. And the crowd turnout was amazing. I was really impressed with how people tried to social distance, not as many masks as I'd liked to have seen but however it was a great turn out. It seems to be a great event as you can see," says the director of recreations Mike Hall.

Prize eggs were hidden for each hunt.

Families could also take a ride on the Bunny Express for just a dollar.