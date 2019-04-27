Clear

Community enjoys nature and art at 4th Annual Emily's Walk

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 7:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before the rain arrived Saturday, people got the chance to get outdoors and enjoy nature while celebrating the life of a local woman.

Emily Lou Herrington passed away in October of 2015. She was well known in the West Terre Haute area for her love for conservation.

A 5K was held Saturday morning on the Wabashiki Trail. It was a fitting location for the event since we're told the trail was one of Herrington’s passions. Herrington, along with her husband, helped build and maintain the levee the trail follows.

County commissioner Brenden Kearns was one of the participants. He told us why this fundraiser is so important.

“This is a great event, something that's near and dear to my heart because Emily’s Walk has helped provide funding for the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area. A great project I like to point out that Emily’s Walk helped out with is the spotting scopes that we have right over here underneath the shelter. That allows the people to come out and look at the wildlife that we have out in this area.”

Participants raised money by soliciting support from donors and sponsors before the event.

Emily's Walk also got some support from local artists. An artisans market was set up along the trail. The event is a partnership between Wabash Valley Art Guild and River City Art Association. It was open to all artists. A lot of locally produced art and crafts were available simply to enjoy or to take home and you could visit with local artists to talk about their work.

