Clear

Community efforts to keep Madi Moore's memory alive continues

A two day softball tournament was held on Sunday to support the Madi's Hope Foundation. A list of where the 20 'Madi's Memorial Benches' will be placed has also been released.

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley family is keeping their daughter's memory alive through sport.

Sunday was the second day of the Madi's Hope Halloween Bash Co-ed Softball Tournament.

You'll remember Madi Moore lost her fight to graft versus host disease earlier this year.

Now, her parents are hosting the softball tournament in her honor.

All proceeds go to the Madi's Hope Foundation.

It's raising money to help those in need.

Her family said they're grateful to be able to help people in Madi's honor.

"If Madi were she would be right in the middle of it. She would love it. It's just something that she would smile about and it brings people together, and it's just a good way to have the community together and be supportive," said Tera Orman, Madi's mother.

Madi's memory is also being kept alive through benches.

We've told you about bottle caps being collected around the community to make the benches.

We have new information for you on where those benches will be placed.

20 benches are currently on their way to Linton.

Two of the benches were purchased by the Indianapolis Colts through the Make a Wish Foundation.

The location of those benches has not yet been decided.

The others will be placed around the Linton community.

That includes several at the Linton-Stockton High School.

Others will be placed at family members homes, churches and the Linton pool.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
A Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Madi's Hope Foundation

Image

Final day of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Architectural presentation at SMWC

Image

Veterans group continues work on house for struggling vets

Image

Terre Haute mayoral debate happening Sunday night

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Help needed identifying vandals

Image

Vin Lin Volleyball

Image

Bloomfield Volleyball

Image

Loogootee Volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68