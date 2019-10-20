Community efforts to keep Madi Moore's memory alive continues

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley family is keeping their daughter's memory alive through sport.

Sunday was the second day of the Madi's Hope Halloween Bash Co-ed Softball Tournament.

You'll remember Madi Moore lost her fight to graft versus host disease earlier this year.

Now, her parents are hosting the softball tournament in her honor.

All proceeds go to the Madi's Hope Foundation.

It's raising money to help those in need.

Her family said they're grateful to be able to help people in Madi's honor.

"If Madi were she would be right in the middle of it. She would love it. It's just something that she would smile about and it brings people together, and it's just a good way to have the community together and be supportive," said Tera Orman, Madi's mother.

Madi's memory is also being kept alive through benches.

We've told you about bottle caps being collected around the community to make the benches.

We have new information for you on where those benches will be placed.

20 benches are currently on their way to Linton.

Two of the benches were purchased by the Indianapolis Colts through the Make a Wish Foundation.

The location of those benches has not yet been decided.

The others will be placed around the Linton community.

That includes several at the Linton-Stockton High School.

Others will be placed at family members homes, churches and the Linton pool.