Community corrections makes switch to electronic monitoring for offenders

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient upgrade for Vigo County Community Corrections is also improving public safety within the community.

This week, community corrections staff made the switch to electronic monitoring.

Executive Director Bill Watson says the change is a better way to keep track of offenders on home detention.

Like cell phones, Watson says access can be hindered by a building's size and location. With the upgrades, he says it helps staff pinpoint an offender's exact whereabouts.

"They may have an apartment number, but some of the older apartments, houses and things that have been remodeled, those numbers are all over in those houses," he said, "So now, we can say he's on the second floor in the northeast corner or southeast corner when we look at those GPS points of that address."

Watson says it can also help track an offender's location at their place of work, even if the employer has a secured wireless connection. He says it does not access the entire wireless system of the business, just enough to indicate the offender's location.

The changes are a way to stay ahead of the advancements in technology. Watson says the previous equipment would ideally be on its way out in 18 to 24 months. By upgrading, Watson says it puts them ahead of the curve so they aren't scrambling to get adjusted.