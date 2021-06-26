Community conversation focuses on drug recovery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community members are supporting each other through the drug recovery process.

Saturday, the Vigo County Public Library and Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance hosted Recovery: A Community Conversation. Leaders of the conversation say recovery from substance abuse disorder is possible, but it requires a strong community effort to reduce the stigma surrounding it.

The opportunity allowed people in attendance to learn what they could do to help people struggling with substance abuse disorder. They also listened to stories from people who have overcome addiction.

The Wabash Valley Recovery Center offers resources like peer coaching, meetings, and even employment help. The Center has an online schedule of meetings and events focused on recovery.