Support pours in for plastic caps project for Madi Moore

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Support continues to pour in for Madi Moore.
The "Caps 4 Benches for Madi" project is still going strong at many locations across the Wabash Valley.
Baesler's Market in Terre Haute says they had to switch to smaller bags because larger bags full of caps were simply too heavy to carry.
The box truck in front of the store is filling up with bags.
The final day to donate caps is August 5.
More information about the project is available on Facebook.
You can read more of News 10's coverage about Madi Moore here.
