Community comes together to support family of crash victim

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A community came together Saturday to help a local family after a deadly crash earlier this year.
Audria Truelove died in a crash in February in Clark County, Illinois. She was a student at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois. She played on the school’s softball team.
The benefit featured a pool tournament, corn hole, a raffle, and food. The money collected will help with funeral expenses.
Organizers say they started putting the event together about one month ago, and interested quickly spread with donations pouring in.
