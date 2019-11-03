Community comes together to support 30-year-old woman living with form of dementia

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We have an update to a News 10 special report, Beyond the Reflection.
We introduced you to 30-year-old Kara Kirby.
She lives with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.
Sunday, people came together to support her and her family.
There was a benefit dinner at Saint Mary's Church in Paris, Illinois.
There was also a hog raffle, bake sale and silent auction.
All the proceeds will benefit the Kirby family.
FTD is a type of dementia that impacts younger adults.
There is no cure.
