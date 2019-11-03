Clear
Community comes together to support 30-year-old woman living with form of dementia

News 10 introduced you to 30-year-old Kara Kirby in a special report, Beyond the Reflection. She lives with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. On Sunday, there was a benefit dinner held to support the Kirby family.

Posted: Nov 3, 2019 9:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We have an update to a News 10 special report, Beyond the Reflection.

We introduced you to 30-year-old Kara Kirby.

She lives with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

Sunday, people came together to support her and her family.

There was a benefit dinner at Saint Mary's Church in Paris, Illinois.

There was also a hog raffle, bake sale and silent auction.

All the proceeds will benefit the Kirby family.

FTD is a type of dementia that impacts younger adults.

There is no cure.

