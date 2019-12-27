Community comes together to remember Madi Moore and raise money for a good cause

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local community is standing together to keep the memory of one of its own alive.

Madi's Hope Foundation hosted the first-ever Hope Ball.

It's in memory of Madi Moore. She died earlier this year from Graft Versus Host Disease.

Several people who helped Madi during her battle were there to speak.

Organizers told us the event was sold out. All of the money raised will go back to the foundation to help others in need.