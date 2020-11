TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community came together to benefit a local organization.

Customers at Willow Gift and Home raised $1,000. The money they raised was donated to the Boys and Girls Club. The organization says they will use the money to help the kids that are part of the club.

Some of the ways they will help are with snacks and hot meals.

If you missed out on donating at Willow Gift and Home, you can still donate at this link.