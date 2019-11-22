Community comes together to host Thanksgiving for those in need of a meal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local groups and businesses are teaming up for Thanksgiving.

That's so no family, or person, goes hungry.

Organizers, with The McDonald Blessing Box, are leading the charge.

They're hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner in Terre Haute.

Area businesses, and people, donated food and supplies to make it happen.

Organizers say there's a seat at the table for everyone.

"We absolutely want anybody and everybody there," said Adrian McDonald, "If it's that thing where, you know, the holidays are coming up, and you don't have the money to do a big dinner because you've got kids, and you're trying to save it for Christmas, come and enjoy a family dinner on us."

Dinner will be served Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85 (South 14th Street). That's from 1-3 p.m.

McDonald says they may open earlier if there is a crowd.

While they have most of the items, McDonald says they're still in need of cranberry sauce, paper plates and forks.

Volunteers are also needed to help set up, serve and clean up.

If you're interested in donating or volunteering, visit their Facebook page.