Community comes together for Parke County deputy

PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) One local community is coming together to support one of their own.

The Parke County community came together Monday night after one of the Parke County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered a serious medical crisis over the weekend.

More than a hundred people showed up or joined on Facebook live for a candlelight vigil.

Chris McCann is a deputy for the Parke County Sheriff’s Department.

Over the weekend he suffered a medical crisis, he was taken to the ICU in a hospital in Terre Haute.

Monday night the Parke County community came together to pray for McCan, his family and friends, and to show support to law enforcement.

Rockville Police Chief Randel Kneeland says living in a small community is all about being there for one another.

"We know that Parke County people do care about their law enforcement and support us and that is evident tonight.”

Chief Kneeland says they aren't sure what happened.