Community comes together for 20th Bikes for Tykes assembly day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Rose-Hulman was quite the busy place Saturday. That's as students like Mia Styczynski turned out to help build bikes for this year's Bikes for Tykes assembly event.

"Since I’m a mechanical engineer student I like being able to put things together and see how they work and so this is a good way to give back to the community while having some fun in putting them together," said Styczynski.

For twenty years Chances And Services for Youth has organized the Bikes for Tykes fundraiser. Every seventy-five dollars equals a bike for a child.

Brandon Halleck with CASY says it takes a lot to raise the money for the program throughout the year and holiday season.

"We're still seeking funds for it. We had to use some funds from our reserves. Our goal this year was almost twenty-seven, twenty-eight thousand and we're getting closer to that goal," said Halleck.

More than four hundred bikes were assembled and distributed throughout the Wabash Valley. All thanks to the help of CASY, Rose-Hulman, area schools and dozens of local volunteers.

"So it’s really been widespread. We've even had folks from ISU here giving us a hand. It doesn’t matter what nonprofit you’re in. We're all working together to serve a common good for the kids and the families in this community," said Halleck.

For these volunteers and students, they say they are proud to help provide a little extra Christmas cheer to local kids in the Wabash Valley.

"It makes me feel so good. I really enjoy being able to help out and give back to the community whenever I can," said Styczynski.

Even though the bikes are built you can still help donate to the cause. If you would like to learn more on how to donate and help CASY, check out their website here.