Community center receives big donation

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big donation will get rid of some debt for a community organization.
Guys Who Give of Vigo County donated $6,800 to the West Vigo Community Center.
The money will be used to pay off the center's mortgage.
The center hosts many community-driven events and programs.
