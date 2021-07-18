Community center in jeopardy of closing down

FAIRBANKS, In. (WTHI) - The Fairbanks Community Center in Fairbanks, Indiana needs your help. They are in jeopardy of closing.

The Fairbanks Community Center started out as a school back in 19-10, which closed down in 19-90. The building reopened as a Community Center in 2007. Now the center is in jeopardy of closing down altogether.

Nicole Johnson the secretary on the board of the Fairbanks Community Center. She says they need folks to help out now.

"We are in a major need of volunteers we've been a small group that's been running it for the past few years and people are kind've getting burnt out and tired, and it's been hard to rally the community around us."

Johnson says they barely have enough to even keep the lights on.

"Things like that lovely light flickering we need extra light bulbs. Those little costs start to add up."

Events such as school reunions, sports practices, and birthday parties are all held here.

"This would've been a community gathering spot where parents came to watch their kids play basketball and school plays. This was about family community and it's just falling apart. I hate to see the one community building open go away."

The building needs a lot of renovations to stay afloat. This includes many cracked windows, the batting cage with a leak in the ceiling, and many other things.

"We can keep the doors open probably a good year before we have to shut down just running on such a skeleton crew but that means no improvements no equipment no new nothing it'll be just keeping the doors open. We'd hate to see that happen."

If you would like to help save the Fairbanks Community Center. They have a board meeting scheduled for July 25th at 3 pm at the center. If you can't make it you can also reach out on their Facebook page and by email. (lhutchison@fairbankscommunitycenter.com)