Volunteers build a church in a day

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) – Nearly 300 people from across the state of Illinois met in Paris today to build a church for CrossPoint Apostolic Sanctuary in 30 hours.

North American Missions is leading the project. The group has built 141 churches in a day, including the new location in Paris. The Project Manager told News 10 the work goes on in rain or shine. This is the first church to be built by the group in Illinois. The only expense to the church is the cost of the building materials.

The project kicked off at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, August 16 and will conclude around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17.

“It’s not every day that a church gets built in a day,” Garvin said. “We want to be a lighthouse obviously to the community, and we want to expand and grow.”

CrossPoint Apostolic Sanctuary will call 802 N. High Street its new home. The church has been located in a rented building in Paris. Rev. Andrew Garvin said the church will be fully furnished and ready for use starting this Sunday. The first service will begin at 2 p.m. at the new location.

An open house is scheduled at the new location on October 12 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Until then, Rev. Garvin said the community is always welcome to attend church.