Community bowling event supports 14th and Chestnut Community Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Families hit the lanes to support the 14th and Chestnut Community Center Sunday.

The organization serves Wabash Valley kids.

For just $10, bowlers got three games and shoes. Vigo Bowl is donating all the money to the center.

We spoke with Center Director Bill Felts. He says this fundraiser comes at a time when charitable donations are down after the holiday season. Felts says several hundred dollars were raised through the fundraiser last year.

The next opportunity to support the 14th and Chestnut Community Center is coming up.

It's biggest fundraiser, The Gifts from the Heart Banquet, is April 16.

Felts says it will be at the Sycamore Banquet Center and Miss Indiana Tiarra Taylor will be the guest speaker. Center staff and volunteers will be recognized for their work with underprivileged youth.