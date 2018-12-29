Community attends prayer and refection for Sullivan fatal accidents victims

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)-Dozens of people turned out in the city of Sullivan. All wanting to pay their respect to those who lost their lives.

Including Kegan Ennen's girlfriend Abbie Pritle.

"I was just heartbroken,” said Pritle reflecting on when she heard the news. “It was the toughest time of my life. I mean I would never have thought I would lose my boy."

Dozens of friends and family gathered at the Sullivan town square for a prayer circle and reflection. All of it arranged with the help of Mezmariah Wilson who attends the Abundant Grace House of Prayer.

“Eventually we had a prayer going and bible verses ready and we shared it and got over 400 shares on Facebook," said Wilson.

After a group prayer those who knew Ennen, Jarosack and Boyll reflected on their memories of them. laughing and crying about the impacts they had made in everyone's lives.

"He came in at one of the toughest times of my life and he put all the pieces back together and he showed me true love and he gave everything he could possibly have to me," said Pritle.