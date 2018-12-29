Clear

Community attends prayer and refection for Sullivan fatal accidents victims

Dozens of people turned out in the city of Sullivan. All wanting to pay their respect to those who lost their lives. Including Kegan Ennen's girlfriend Abbie Pritle.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 6:44 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)-Dozens of people turned out in the city of Sullivan. All wanting to pay their respect to those who lost their lives.

Including Kegan Ennen's girlfriend Abbie Pritle.

"I was just heartbroken,” said Pritle reflecting on when she heard the news. “It was the toughest time of my life. I mean I would never have thought I would lose my boy."

Dozens of friends and family gathered at the Sullivan town square for a prayer circle and reflection. All of it arranged with the help of Mezmariah Wilson who attends the Abundant Grace House of Prayer.

“Eventually we had a prayer going and bible verses ready and we shared it and got over 400 shares on Facebook," said Wilson.

After a group prayer those who knew Ennen, Jarosack and Boyll reflected on their memories of them. laughing and crying about the impacts they had made in everyone's lives.

"He came in at one of the toughest times of my life and he put all the pieces back together and he showed me true love and he gave everything he could possibly have to me," said Pritle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunny Sunday, rainy Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Old National Bank Tourney

Image

Vincennes Rivet girls

Image

Consolation First Financial

Image

Winners Bracket First Financial

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Wearing dresses to fight human trafficking

Image

Is the Honey Creek Mall for sale?

Image

Three teenagers killed in Sullivan County crash

Image

Collett Park pavilion receives roofing upgrades

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home