Community Theatre back open after a year and a half of being closed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Community Theatre is now preparing for its opening show tomorrow. This is after they were closed down for a year and a half due to the pandemic.

If patrons want to see a show, they have to wear a mask. And they either have to present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Friday is the opening day for the Community Theatre in Terre Haute. The theatre hasn't been open since March of last year. The assistant director of the play "Wait Until Dark, Peggy Apgar says they're all still trying to get used to the changes.

"It's an adjustment but it's been so fun. You know people walk in and your like hey how you doing I haven't seen you in like forever."

The president A.J. Dinkel says he put COVID-19 precautions in place.

"With theatre, there's an inherently greater risk of transmission just because of the nature of what we do. So we just want to take every precaution we can to keep everybody safe."

He also talked about how the pandemic impacted all the actors and volunteers. Dinkel says it was difficult.

"Especially that first shut down when we were just postponing the performance then we had to go to the cast and say I'm sorry you're not going to get to perform your show. They were 10 days away from the performance, they had the show ready on the stage and the set was built and the lights were set and they knew their lines."

The theatre can hold 357 people but only 200 will be allowed in so it creates room for social distancing.

"Because we did the have to be vaccinated and masks that were a huge decision but we felt like we had to be leaders in doing that not just oh it will be alright."

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students. If you would like to know how you can purchase tickets click here.