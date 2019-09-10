Community Spotlight: Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity is celebrating thirty years.

The nonprofit completed its first build in 1989 and just finished its 70th home this year.

Community Outreach Director Gabrielle Comelleri says, "It's crazy how much a roof can affect someone's quality of life."

Habitat doesn't just build homes. It builds hope, too.

Indiana State University is sponsoring the 71st build. The groundbreaking is in August. You can help raise this home in September and you do not need experience.

You can also volunteer in the Habitat ReStore.

"Obviously, we'd loved to help as many people as we can but that all relies on volunteers and donors."

Contact the Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity at 812-235-5914 for more ways to get involved.