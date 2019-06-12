Clear

Community Spotlight: The Brazil Lions Club

Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at 6 pm at the St. Vincent community building.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Brazil Lions Club is on a mission to create a better world for everyone. That work began when the group was formed in 2004.

Brazil Lions Club President Patti Foxx says one of the group’s main community contributions is helping students get ready to learn.

"Pre-screening the children in the elementary schools and the pre-schools and the daycares around."

The work doesn't end there.

"We also participate in the Main Street festival, handing out water to the people in that and let them know that we are collecting eyeglasses, cell phones or hearing aids. We've got boxes around the community that they can also put their collections in."

The Lions raise money for various community projects and you can help.

Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at 6pm at the St. Vincent community building.

"We're always looking for new members. They can also donate."

For more information or to join you can contact Patti Foxx by email at PAFOXX31@GMAIL.COM or
Or by phone at 812-201-0906.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun first, showers later.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Loan for the Sugar Creek Fire Department approved

Image

'It's our responsibility to offer this kind of platform,' Vigo County School Corporation offers new

Image

Seelyville sewer rates will increase

Image

Vigo County Industrial Park Improvement Plan Announced

Image

Krambo's Dash 4 Cash Sat. Manhattan Indiana

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Taxpayers share concerns for the cost of the new jail: how it will impact their wallet

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Becoming cloudy. Afternoon showers possible. High: 78°

Image

Multiple projects going on in Vigo County could hit your wallet hard

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp