Community Spotlight: The Brazil Lions Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Brazil Lions Club is on a mission to create a better world for everyone. That work began when the group was formed in 2004.

Brazil Lions Club President Patti Foxx says one of the group’s main community contributions is helping students get ready to learn.

"Pre-screening the children in the elementary schools and the pre-schools and the daycares around."

The work doesn't end there.

"We also participate in the Main Street festival, handing out water to the people in that and let them know that we are collecting eyeglasses, cell phones or hearing aids. We've got boxes around the community that they can also put their collections in."

The Lions raise money for various community projects and you can help.

Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at 6pm at the St. Vincent community building.

"We're always looking for new members. They can also donate."

For more information or to join you can contact Patti Foxx by email at PAFOXX31@GMAIL.COM or

Or by phone at 812-201-0906.