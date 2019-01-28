Community Spotlight: Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement has been a pillar in the Wabash Valley for 55 years, leading students to life-long success.

District Manager of Junior Achievement in the Wabash Valley, Brett Taylor says, "Junior Achievement brings nationally at 93% graduation rate.”

The organization has made a lasting impact on youth in 10 Wabash Valley counties.

Taylor explains, "Last year we served about 4,300 kids. We're hoping to really increase that this year, our goal is right around 5,000."

Junior Achievement helps children from Kindergarten through age 18 reach their fullest potential.

Taylor says, "We offer programs that teach financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. So we help students learn how to manage their money, how to be professional in the workplace, and if they want to, how to start a business."

Taylor says there’s even after school programs, and a Pre-K program now. The organization steps in when parents may need some help.

Taylor explains, “We have students that struggle with poverty in this community and we have a lot of great non-profits helping to combat that. At Junior Achievement we bring something unique in teaching kids 'What is money?' A lot of times it's a taboo subject for single parents or low-income households."

Taylor says children get involved with the program through their teachers.

Taylor shares, "Teachers sign up for their classrooms and the students in those classes. We love having parent volunteers who are interested in helping out with those classes. So they can be in their children’s' class or they can be in another classroom."

As Taylor explains, getting connected with Junior Achievement is a piece of cake.

He says, "The program typically takes about thirty minutes once a week for five weeks. So it's very time un-intensive. It's a very easy program to be involved with. The volunteering is very easy. We do all of the groundwork. So really, if you can read, you can do JA, it's great."

And, the organization can always use extra hands!

Taylor shares, "If they're interested in volunteering, they can contact me either via my email, at BTaylor@JastL.org or by calling my office. So my office number is 812-232-6230.”

One of the next big events for Junior Achievement in the Wabash Valley, is the Hall of Fame Awards Dinner. It’s being held April 25th from 5-8 p.m. in The Ohio Building.

The dinner honors local Wabash Valley leaders in business, entrepreneurship, and education. Tickets and tables are available now, and there are several sponsorship opportunities. For more information, You can email Brett Taylor at BTaylor@JastL.org, or call 812-230-8568.