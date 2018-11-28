Clear

Community Spotlight: Happiness Bag in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a place that’s overflowing with joy.

"You're going to be greeted with a smile, and a hug, a high five, um, and in today's society that's, that's very welcome," says Jodi Moan, Executive Director of Happiness Bag
Happiness Bag in Terre Haute has been touching lives since 1971. The organization has a wide reach, serving many surrounding counties, and even folks from Illinois.

Moan explains, "We provide educational and recreational programs and services ranging from an adult day service program, we have residential programs, providing in-home services and respite care, community based programs and services, and we are also very involved in Special Olympics."

But, the potential for Happiness Bag could soon grow! The organization has its sights set on expanding.
That's where you come in.

Moan shares, "We need people from the community not only in dollars, but we also need people who are willing to step up and be a part of our committees to help us meet those goals."

To learn more about Happiness Bag, the expansion project, or how you can lend a helping hand, you can call the organization at (812) 234-8867, visit its website http://www.happinessbag.org/homepage/, or find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/happinessbaginc/ .

