Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park

It's a destination riding experience for people of all ages and abilities.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 6:41 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a destination riding experience for people of all ages and abilities. It's also a memorial to a Hoosier hero. WTHI-TV and Terre Haute Savings Bank wants to shine a spotlight on Griffin Bike Park.

Terre Haute's own, Sergeant Dale Griffin wanted to make a difference after the attacks on 9/11 so he joined the military. He was later killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Griffin Bike Park Manager Rich Moore says, "His parents wanted to remember him with a trail."

From this loss, Griffin Bike Park was born.

"Since opening, we've figured out that there are a lot of kids in the immediate area that really don't know how to ride a bike."

This free park is open to all and offers trails for those just learning to ride, seasoned athletes and wounded warriors.

You can help keep Griffin Bike Park beautiful!

Moore says, "We do a workday every second Saturday of the month. We invite everybody to come out. They can always reach me at the parks office for questions or what they need to bring. We always try to serve lunch as well when we do that because it's hard work out here but it's rewarding when you see the kids get out and ride."

For more information about Griffin Bike Park, you can visit the website by clicking here.

