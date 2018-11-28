Community Spotlight: Chances and Services for Youth

Chances and Services for Youth has served Wabash Valley Children since the early 1970's.

CASY Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Halleck, says, "Everything from early childhood education, to after school programs, summer camps, programming for school age children. We also house the Big Brothers, Big Sisters mentoring program."

The organization is touching lives from cradle to college. Halleck explains, "What we've seen coming back, from kids coming back to us afterwards, is saying, 'Your program has made an impact'.”

From leadership, to meals, drug use prevention, and more, CASY is changing the Wabash Valley.

Halleck Shares, "I truly think that we are making an impact in these kids’ lives. Either one child at a time, or a whole group of kids.”

You can also having a hand in creating change. You can do so by partnering with Chances, through donations or mentoring.

Halleck explains, "Big Brothers, Big Sisters. We have a waiting list of kids that need mentors. We know that by putting a positive adult role model in a child's life, we can make an impact. "

CASY currently serve 12 counties in West Central Indiana, but its primary focus is Vigo County and its surrounding counties.

The organization is working on building new splash pad at the Booker T Washington property. The cost is around $45,000 dollars. It will be open next summer to serve the CASY kids.

Another large mission of Chances and Services for Youth is to work with Drug Free Vigo County. The partnership is using grant money to help battle the drug and alcohol addictions in the community. It focuses on ways to protect kids, while helping to prevent them from experimenting with drugs, and working on how to teach kids to say ‘no.’

If you’d like to help CASY’s mission, you can find them at 1101 South 13th Street, in Terre Haute. Their local phone number is 812-232-3952.