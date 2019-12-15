Clear
Community Service of Lessons and Carols gets folks in the holiday spirit

The Farrington Grove Chorale put on the event. The audience heard from 22 adult singers and nine community leaders read the lessons.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks are getting in the holiday spirit with some live music Sunday evening.

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church held the Community Service of Lessons and Carols.

The Farrington Grove Chorale put on the event.

The audience heard from 22 adult singers and nine community leaders read the lessons.

Folks were able to enjoy Christmas hymns.

Storm Team 10's Kevin Orpurt was also there.

