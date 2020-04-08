Community School of the Arts adds to list of local programs canceling due to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community School of the Arts at Indiana State University has joined the list of programs canceling due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement on Facebook the group said, "We are sad to announce that due to the COVID-19, we have cancelled the remainder of our Spring Programs and Summer Camps."

The organization has started posting weekly art lessons on its Facebook page.

The mission of the Community School of the Arts is to provide high quality performing and fine arts learning experiences.