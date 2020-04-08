TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community School of the Arts at Indiana State University has joined the list of programs canceling due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a statement on Facebook the group said, "We are sad to announce that due to the COVID-19, we have cancelled the remainder of our Spring Programs and Summer Camps."
The organization has started posting weekly art lessons on its Facebook page.
The mission of the Community School of the Arts is to provide high quality performing and fine arts learning experiences.
Related Content
- Community School of the Arts adds to list of local programs canceling due to COVID-19
- Local art programs receive grant money
- Air Race Classic canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
- Local high school reacts to the cancelation of music programs
- List of Wabash Valley school closures for the COVID-19 pandemic
- Real estate industry adapts due to COVID-19
- Navy Support Activity Crane adds restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic
- IN reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths; adds 474 new cases
- ISDH removed Greene County, IN from list of Covid-19 cases
- Local mine adds jobs in rebuilding phase
Scroll for more content...