TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Habitat for humanity restore opened up its doors Saturday to serve some of the Terre Haute community.
They called it their community restore and anyone and everyone was welcome.
They had a chicken noodle soup dinner.
Coats, hats, gloves, blankets, and toys were given to anyone in need.
Volunteers say the community needs people to step up and give back to the community in a big way.
