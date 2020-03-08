Community Crossing projects underway in Bicknell, Indiana

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - We have information for you about a project underway in Bicknell, Indiana.

This city is using grant money for the first round of community crossing projects.

This work started last week.

The city posted some updates of the work on Facebook.

City officials say two storm water improvement projects are done.

This week, work on ADA ramps and drainage will continue.

This ramp is located at 2nd and Miami Streets.