Community Crossing Grant Program awards money to Terre Haute and Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Terre Haute and Vigo County now have a major boost in funding to repair local roads and bridges.

It comes from the Community Crossing Grant Program through the Indiana Department of Transportation. The city was awarded $829,983.69 The county was awarded $959,337.85.

Both the city and county have been working to maintain road maintenance and prioritize safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Upcoming road closures and improvements will be announced in the future.