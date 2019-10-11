Clear

Community Crossing Grant Program awards money to Terre Haute and Vigo County

Both the city and county have been working to maintain road maintenance and prioritize safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Terre Haute and Vigo County now have a major boost in funding to repair local roads and bridges.

It comes from the Community Crossing Grant Program through the Indiana Department of Transportation. The city was awarded $829,983.69 The county was awarded $959,337.85.

Upcoming road closures and improvements will be announced in the future.

