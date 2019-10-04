Community Connect event offers people a hand with various services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - United Way of the Wabash Valley is stepping up to help people in need.

The organization hosted Community Connect at Ryves Hall in Terre Haute.

Community Connect was more than just a health or information fair.

People were able to receive help on site.

This included anything from legal aid, to dental and screenings, employment services, and services for veterans.

Organizers say Community Connect is a great way to help people going through a rough patch.

Around 80 vendors took part in this year's event.