TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's starting to look a lot more like Christmas in downtown Terre Haute.

The Community Christmas Tree went up on Monday. It was being set up just outside of the parking garage on Wabash Avenue.

This is part of the annual Miracle on 7th Street event. Many of the Miracle events were called off due to COVID-19.

The next event for Miracle on 7th Street is the holiday window decorating contest.