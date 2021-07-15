Community Center coming to small town

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A 10-year long project is becoming a reality. A new facility will be coming to Clay City.

The new building will be used as a gathering place and community center for residents.

The city broke ground on the Rein Center today.

The Clay County Commissioner tells News 10 he hopes the facility will be used for a food pantry and reunions.

The commissioner adds that the community center will seat 150 people.

They hope to begin construction next week and have the project complete by next year.