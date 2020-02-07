'You can't have all your coal in one bucket...' Communities sign agreement with Navy to increase communication

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a difficult few months for folks in Sullivan county. With coal mine shutdowns and the announced closure of the Merom Generation Station, things are uncertain for many.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says, "You can't have all your coal in one bucket...so to speak, we haven't done a very good job of investing in ourselves over these last several decades in Sullivan county."

Lamb was one of a handful to sign a memorandum of agreement, or as the navy calls it an MOA, with Crane Navy base. The MOA hopes to increase that communication between what's going on at the base and it's surrounding communities.

Rear admiral Charles Rock explains, "It could be jobs. It could be educational opportunities. It could be attracting better economic development for both the navy and the local community. In the end, I sum it up as just kind of all goodness."

All goodness means opening dialog between Daviess, Greene, Martin, Lawrence, and Sullivan counties and the navy base. This will include letting communities know when there is military activity going on as well as discussing land use.

Rock says, "The more the community is engaged and the more that the navy and the army are engaged with the community I think the greater successes we will all see together."

The agreement is a needed win for those hit hard lately in Sullivan county. Lamb says he is excited to see what the future holds.

Lamb explains, "It helps to eliminate some of those divisions and those lines. Not only between the city of Sullivan, Sullivan county, and Crane but also that collaboration with those other counties."

