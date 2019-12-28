Communities prepare for annual New Year's Eve events

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley museum is getting ready for a popular celebration!

The Terre Haute Children's Museum is hosting it's annual New Years Noon celebration.

Families can ring in the new year with a balloon drop at noon on News Year's Eve.

500 balloons will fall from the ceiling after the kids count down.

Kids can create noise makers and crowns, and listen to a dj.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Members get in free.

It's $8 for anyone else two and older.

You can also ring in the new year at the annual Knox County Watermelon Drop!

The drop is this Tuesday on New Year's Eve.

It's happening in downtown Vincennes.

You can watch a huge watermelon climb up, before falling down and splattering at midnight.

Fireworks are planned after the drop.

This event has been happening each year since 2009.

The fun starts at 9 p.m. and wraps up at 1 a.m. in the new year.