Communities not cages, local group protests for separated families

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Saturday morning, a large group started a protest in Indianapolis.

They then traveled to the Clay County jail.

It is a short-term immigration and customs enforcement detention center.

Demonstrators picked Saturday because they say we cannot take pride in the country while families are separated at the border.

They're demanding the release of all those detained by ICE in Clay County.

"We have people still detained during a pandemic. We have people fighting to not wear masks but you continue to let people stay in a jail where they are exposed and don't even have their basic needs met," said a member of the Indiana Undocumented Youth Alliance.

These protesters also used their voices to address the criminal justice system and how they say it disproportionately impacts people of color, the poor, and the mentally ill.