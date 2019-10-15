Clear
Communication has gotten hard for some Illinois police departments

Marshall, Illinois police department could be getting an upgrade.

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- One Illinois city is looking to upgrade its police department's radio. Marshall Illinois City Council is looking to upgrade how their police communicate with other departments.

Officials said right now, other departments can not talk with Marshall PD over their radios and that poses a concern for safety among the department and the community.

The frequency Marshall, Illinois Police Department uses seems to pose a problem for other departments. According to the council, other departments can't communicate with marshall because they use a lower frequency.

Now, the city is looking to upgrade that. At the meeting Monday night a few proposals were given to help the situation.

According to the council, there have been certain situations where this has been a problem. During the standoff earlier this month, other departments were not able to communicate with Marshall PD over their radios.

According to Police Chief Chris Smithson, this is not something that will go into effect until after the next budget meeting.

"Many agencies cannot communicate with our local police. I understand talking with our chief now that the prior chief had the application filled out and we could have had it then four or five years ago he just didn't see the need," John Trefz, the Marshall Mayor said. 

The mayor said now that all or almost all other agencies are on this higher frequency it makes sense for them to change as well.

He said it can become a safety concern if they do not. The mayor also said they are looking at a few grants to apply for to help them make this change.

