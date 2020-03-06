Clear

Committee to be created to discuss 7th and Wabash in Terre Haute after ordinance was withdrawn

Look for a committee to soon be formed tasked with getting ideas bout what should go at 7th and Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 5:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Look for a committee to soon be formed tasked with getting ideas bout what should go at 7th and Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

On Thursday night, Terre Haute City Councilman Todd Nation withdrew an ordinance he filed.

It would have eliminated surface parking lots along 7th and Wabash in downtown Terre Haute.

Convention center proponents said that the ordinance put the project at risk.

We spoke with the council president after Thursday's meeting about how quickly this committee would come together.

"First of next week. I'm going to discuss that with the city attorney and find out what we need to do to form that committee that would be specifically for that purpose - to kind of look at 7th and Wabash. Maybe have some ideas. Present that to the CIB (Capital Improvement Board) as well as the public," George Azar told us.

