Commissioners work to get rid of blighted properties in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local leaders hope to improve the area one property at a time. The Vigo County Commissioners are working on getting rid of old, overgrown buildings.

Demolition crews tore through a property in Vigo County. Vigo County Commissioner Mike Morris says getting rid of blighted properties has been the goal for a long time.

"We have had money budgeted for it over the years we didn't feel like we've pursued it as heavily as we needed to."

This project cost around $100,000. The funding came from the Vigo County Building Inspection Office. Morris wants all eyesores in his community gone.

"There's a lot of need to do this so we're going to get after them as fast as we can."

This is the second house to be torn down this summer they hope to have 10 down by the end of the year.

Morris says someone was recently living in this house.

"We had to have her re-located, she had to move in with some neighbors and other friends before we could demolish this house. It has been condemned more than once, so that legality was there. We had to get her placed in another place," Morris said.

He says the house looked rough on the outside but was even worse on the inside.

"This house was so bad the demolition people wouldn't even walk in it."