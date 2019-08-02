Clear

Commissioners and community weigh in on new jail location

The final vote is in, and many are voicing their opinions on the new jail location.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Vigo County leaders are reacting to Terre Haute's decision to approve a new jail location.

The Terre Haute City Council voted to approve rezoning the property behind the former Stu's Golf Course in Terre Haute.

Vigo County leaders plan to use that property for a new jail.

Cook spoke from his experiences from being in the jail.

"It was crowded, nobody could walk, it's a whole new level up in there," said Cook. 

He's a former inmate.

Cook told me a new jail is long overdue.

He believes this will help the overcrowding issue.

"People won't be sleeping on top of each other, yeah you're in trouble I get it you're being punished, but still that don't give them the right to make you sleep on top of each other," said Cook.

The new jail will be placed on 22 of the acres behind Stu's Golf Course.

It'll be bigger and cost more.

"It's just better to build bigger and do it right the first time," said Brad Anderson, president of the Vigo County Commissioners. 

Anderson went over the next steps with News 10 on Friday.

They'll have to get a bonding issue or loan in order to buy the property.

The county will start prepping for the property for a groundbreaking after it's purchased.

Anderson says the longer this would've taken, the more it would've cost taxpayers.

"It's just a better design and we'll be able to make a constitutional and give them the recreation and make it safe for everybody," said Anderson. 

Anderson told us he hopes to start the groundbreaking sometime in October for the new jail.

