Commissioners vote to sponsor grant for Vigo County firehouse

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local firehouse could get some much-needed improvements. That's with help from the Vigo County Commissioners.
They voted to sponsor a grant for Pierson Township.
It includes $500,000 in federal money. Leaders would use the money to fix construction and drainage issues.
That's along with creating a space for the community.
Commissioners say this is a competitive grant. It could be a couple of months before they hear back.
