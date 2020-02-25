Commissioners vote to sponsor grant for Vigo County firehouse

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local firehouse could get some much-needed improvements. That's with help from the Vigo County Commissioners.

They voted to sponsor a grant for Pierson Township.

It includes $500,000 in federal money. Leaders would use the money to fix construction and drainage issues.

That's along with creating a space for the community.

Commissioners say this is a competitive grant. It could be a couple of months before they hear back.