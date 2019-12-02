Clear

Commissioners vote in support of LDA for proposed casino

The LDA would allow a certain amount of casino dollars to be distributed by a group of five people.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An agreement, for a proposed casino in Vigo County, is getting support from county commissioners.

Monday morning, commissioners voted in support of an LDA, or local development agreement. 

It's between Spectacle Jack, LLC and Vigo County.

In a meeting last Tuesday, Spectacle Vice-President John Keeler presented the proposed casino designs, costs and LDA to commissioners.

The LDA would allow a certain amount of casino dollars to be distributed by a group of five people. The group members, who would be appointed, must be registered to vote in Vigo County.

Keeler says it's estimated casino revenue would bring in about $3 million a year for the group to distribute.

Commissioners say the money would go to helping areas within the county. The money can be used on different needs, like infrastructure, for example. 

"Certain communities, Riley, West Terre Haute, they don't have a lot of money," said Commissioner President Brad Anderson, "They get a grant, but they can't match that grant. This, we feel, will be able to help people get matching grant money to be able to improve towns, cities or organizations."

Though commissioners voted in support of the LDA, it does not mean it's a done deal. 

Leaders say this is a "working document". That means there is still room for changes as they go through the process. 

"Chamber of Commerce has some plans for the community, some money in some projects," said Anderson, "The city's got projects. I'm sure the county has projects. We all have projects. So I think as we work through this, in the next year or so, before money starts coming in, we'll be able to set up some things that will be very good for the community."

Spectacle Entertainment will also need approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission.

The proposal deadline, for potential casino operators, is Monday, December 2nd. 

The commission is expected to award the license by early next year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Cold and breezy to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local organization selling Christmas trees, money going to helping kids

Image

Local correctional officer arrested

Image

Porch pirates back for the holidays: How to avoid theft and keep your packages safe

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 36°

Image

Deming Park Christmas

Image

Illinois man arrested after chase in stolen truck

Image

Cyber Monday Scammers

Image

Southwestern Indiana Conference Basketball kicks off

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans