Commissioners vote in support of LDA for proposed casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An agreement, for a proposed casino in Vigo County, is getting support from county commissioners.

Monday morning, commissioners voted in support of an LDA, or local development agreement.

It's between Spectacle Jack, LLC and Vigo County.

In a meeting last Tuesday, Spectacle Vice-President John Keeler presented the proposed casino designs, costs and LDA to commissioners.

The LDA would allow a certain amount of casino dollars to be distributed by a group of five people. The group members, who would be appointed, must be registered to vote in Vigo County.

Keeler says it's estimated casino revenue would bring in about $3 million a year for the group to distribute.

Commissioners say the money would go to helping areas within the county. The money can be used on different needs, like infrastructure, for example.

"Certain communities, Riley, West Terre Haute, they don't have a lot of money," said Commissioner President Brad Anderson, "They get a grant, but they can't match that grant. This, we feel, will be able to help people get matching grant money to be able to improve towns, cities or organizations."

Though commissioners voted in support of the LDA, it does not mean it's a done deal.

Leaders say this is a "working document". That means there is still room for changes as they go through the process.

"Chamber of Commerce has some plans for the community, some money in some projects," said Anderson, "The city's got projects. I'm sure the county has projects. We all have projects. So I think as we work through this, in the next year or so, before money starts coming in, we'll be able to set up some things that will be very good for the community."

Spectacle Entertainment will also need approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission.

The proposal deadline, for potential casino operators, is Monday, December 2nd.

The commission is expected to award the license by early next year.