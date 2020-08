VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners support an effort to bring a fighter jet training center to Terre Haute.

Brendan Kearns and Brad Anderson signed a letter to the selection committee.

They say the city offers a diverse hiring pool, due to the colleges in the area.

They also point to Hulman Field being an asset for the community.

Anderson says bringing more activity to the airport would be a big economic boost.