Commissioners still searching for new jail location site

An official jail location has yet to be decided, but county leaders are eyeing several sites.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While leadership has changed within the new year, for some county leaders, tackling the goal of the jail project remains the same.

An official jail location has yet to be decided, but Vigo County Commissioner and now President Brad Anderson told News 10 they are eyeing several locations.

Anderson says they've looked at several sites within the last several weeks. While he did not give specifics, he says sites include areas along Springhill, Haythorne and the former Four Seasons Golf Course behind Honey Creek Mall.

Anderson says they are continuing to negotiate with different people about these properties. It's a matter of figuring out the dollar amount not just to buy, but to maintain.

"Trying to figure out how much money we can spend, what will it cost us to do," said Anderson, "Because you've got to make infrastructure come in. Sewer lines, water lines, all that stuff is infrastructure. So where you build is very important. It's not just the price of the property, it's what you have to do to improve that property."

Anderson also told News 10 that commissioners have been looking at locations outside of Terre Haute city limits as well. This would help avoid rezoning issues. In December, the Terre Haute City Council denied the county's plans to rezone and build the new jail on the former International Paper Property on Prairieton Road. 

In December, News 10 reported that a new deadline was set by a federal judge. County leaders now have until January 14th to report their progress in finding a new location to the court. 

