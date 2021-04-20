Commissioners hope to use COVID-19 funding to improve the Vigo County Annex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A face-lift and some new features are in the works for the Vigo County Annex.

Under a proposed agreement, Garmong Construction will renovate the north entrance to the building.

The project is expected to cost around $141,000. Vigo County Commissioners hope to use COVID-19 funding to help pay for the project.

Glass will be outside of the existing structure. Other additions include message boards, a buzzer system, and a central desk to help guide people.

Commissioner Chris Switzer says the project is two-fold. It will help with COVID-19 concerns while also increasing security.

"Safety for the public, and it's safety for our employees. A lot of times people come in here frustrated or whatever. We just want to make sure they stay safe, or good," Switzer said.

It is a six to eight-week project.