Commissioners approve four-way stop at Terre Haute intersection, after school corporation request

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With more traffic at a local intersection, Vigo County leaders are working to make it safe for area kids.
Commissioners approved plans to put a four-way stop at 29th and a Half Street and Morris Avenue, on Terre Haute's northside.
That was after a request from the Vigo County School Corporation.
With a new school year underway...more kids are in the area.
Commissioners say work should begin very soon.
