Commissioners approve around $2 million for Vigo County road improvements

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - About $2 million will be used to improve several Vigo County roads.

On Monday, commissioners approved Wabash Valley Asphalt to do the job. The company was the only one to submit a bid.

Commissioner Judy Anderson says the job comes with an increase in material prices.

"A lot of times, we're pretty fortunate and they’ll keep it the same for several years or so. But the asphalt and all that, it tends to go up a little bit every year. So it wasn't something we were real surprised about," Anderson said.

The projects are part of a 2019 Community Crossings Grant. The state grant helps fund several road improvements, including Milner Avenue in Terre Haute.