Commissioners approve a lease for former International Paper property for person with concert venue plans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New life is in the works for an old property in Vigo County as plans move forward for an entertainment venue.

It's a story we've been following for nearly two years.

On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners approved a lease agreement for Tim Drake for part of the former International Paper property.

Drake was the only bidder to lease the space.

LINK | SINGLE BID FOR FORMER INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPERTY INVOLVES A POSSIBLE MUSIC VENUE

In 2018, Drake told us about his plans for an in and outdoor concert venue.

Commissioners told us it's now up to Drake to get started.

"It's somebody taking - a person from the community, willing to make a large investment on something like this...and we're just excited about it," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

LINK | COUNTY LOOKS TO LEASE FORMER INTERNATIONAL PAPERS PROPERTY TO INVESTORS

Anderson said you will hopefully see new fencing soon. That's along with groundwork on the north end of the site. Crews will test and examine parts of the property.

Because the site holds a lot of land, commissioners say it will be a multi-use space - with opportunities for more storefronts, farmers' markets, and other ideas.