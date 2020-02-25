TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New life is in the works for an old property in Vigo County as plans move forward for an entertainment venue.
It's a story we've been following for nearly two years.
On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners approved a lease agreement for Tim Drake for part of the former International Paper property.
Drake was the only bidder to lease the space.
LINK | SINGLE BID FOR FORMER INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPERTY INVOLVES A POSSIBLE MUSIC VENUE
In 2018, Drake told us about his plans for an in and outdoor concert venue.
Commissioners told us it's now up to Drake to get started.
"It's somebody taking - a person from the community, willing to make a large investment on something like this...and we're just excited about it," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.
LINK | COUNTY LOOKS TO LEASE FORMER INTERNATIONAL PAPERS PROPERTY TO INVESTORS
Anderson said you will hopefully see new fencing soon. That's along with groundwork on the north end of the site. Crews will test and examine parts of the property.
Because the site holds a lot of land, commissioners say it will be a multi-use space - with opportunities for more storefronts, farmers' markets, and other ideas.
Related Content
- Commissioners approve a lease for former International Paper property for person with concert venue plans
- International Paper Property Update
- County Looks to Lease former International Papers Property to Investors
- Commissioners vote to lease part of the former International Paper property
- Single bid for former International Paper property involves a possible music venue
- Family announces plans to turn part of International Paper site into music venue
- Old International Paper property back in the running for new jail location
- After jail plans at former International Property fell through, commissioners bat around other ideas for the land
- ON HOLD: International Paper rezoning request put on hold
- International Paper donates $1,000 to Vigo County CASA