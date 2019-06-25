Clear
Commissioners appoint new Vigo County 911 Director

The Vigo County Commissioners appointed a new 911 Director Tuesday morning at their weekly meeting.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners appointed Vicki Oster as the new Vigo County 911 Director Tuesday morning. 

The Vigo County 911 Advisory Board recommended Oster to the Commissioners out of approximately 45 candidates.

Oster has served as a dispatcher for 24 years in Vigo County. Oster served as interim director for several weeks after the departure of Rob McMullen. She will now continue leading the Dispatch Center and its approximately 24 employees.

The Commissioners say a goal for this position is to increase the amount of residents registered for the Smart 911 and Nixle systems, as well as improving efficiencies and response times.

