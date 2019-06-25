TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners appointed Vicki Oster as the new Vigo County 911 Director Tuesday morning.
The Vigo County 911 Advisory Board recommended Oster to the Commissioners out of approximately 45 candidates.
Oster has served as a dispatcher for 24 years in Vigo County. Oster served as interim director for several weeks after the departure of Rob McMullen. She will now continue leading the Dispatch Center and its approximately 24 employees.
The Commissioners say a goal for this position is to increase the amount of residents registered for the Smart 911 and Nixle systems, as well as improving efficiencies and response times.
Related Content
- Commissioners appoint new Vigo County 911 Director
- Commissioner tells News 10 Vigo County 911 Director Rob McMullen terminated
- The search continues for a Vigo County 911 director
- Vigo County Commissioner talks about opioid lawsuit
- Vigo County Commissioners report jail assessment completed
- Former Vigo County commissioner behind bars...again
- Interim Vigo County 911 Director brings over 20 years of experience
- County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail
- Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage
- Current Vigo County Councilman announces intention to run for commissioner